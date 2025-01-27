Uttarakhand Sparks Controversy with Uniform Civil Code Implementation

Uttarakhand has become the first state in India to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), a move touting equal laws for citizens across all religions. The decision, however, has ignited significant controversy.

The prominent Muslim organization Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind is preparing to challenge the UCC in court, asserting that it infringes on citizens' religious freedoms. Jamiat leadership argues the law is discriminatory, lacking true uniformity.

The BJP-ruled state's decision has been criticized as a disregard for stakeholders' views, particularly the Muslim minority. Opponents vow to resist through democratic measures, emphasizing the constitutional promise of religious rights protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)