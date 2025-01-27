Left Menu

Uttarakhand Sparks Controversy with Uniform Civil Code Implementation

Uttarakhand's implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) has drawn strong objections from the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind. The Muslim organization plans to challenge the decision in court, arguing it infringes on religious freedoms. The move has sparked debate over state authority and constitutional rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 22:43 IST
Uttarakhand Sparks Controversy with Uniform Civil Code Implementation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand has become the first state in India to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), a move touting equal laws for citizens across all religions. The decision, however, has ignited significant controversy.

The prominent Muslim organization Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind is preparing to challenge the UCC in court, asserting that it infringes on citizens' religious freedoms. Jamiat leadership argues the law is discriminatory, lacking true uniformity.

The BJP-ruled state's decision has been criticized as a disregard for stakeholders' views, particularly the Muslim minority. Opponents vow to resist through democratic measures, emphasizing the constitutional promise of religious rights protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025