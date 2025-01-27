Controversy Erupts as AAP's Jatinder Bhatia Named Amritsar Mayor

Jatinder Singh Bhatia of the Aam Aadmi Party has been elected as the new mayor of the Amritsar Municipal Corporation, prompting heated allegations from the Congress party. They claim the ruling party 'misused' government resources during the electoral process.

Amidst these accusations, Priyanka Sharma has taken the role of senior deputy mayor and Anita Rani has been appointed deputy mayor. AAP's Punjab chief Aman Arora expressed gratitude for the opportunity to govern Amritsar, aiming to transform it into a developed city. He pledged immediate action on issues like cleanliness and sewerage.

The Congress, feeling marginalized, staged a protest led by Punjab unit chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring. They asserted that the AAP blocked their councillors from participating in the elections. The opposition plans to approach the Punjab and Haryana High Court, arguing the election was a 'murder of democracy'.

(With inputs from agencies.)