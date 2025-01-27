Left Menu

Controversy Erupts as AAP's Jatinder Bhatia Named Amritsar Mayor

The Aam Aadmi Party's Jatinder Singh Bhatia was elected as Amritsar's mayor, sparking controversy with Congress accusing AAP of using government machinery unfairly. AAP aims for city development, while Congress protests alleged undemocratic practices. The election scene was marked by claims of police involvement and a promised legal battle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 27-01-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 23:00 IST
Controversy Erupts as AAP's Jatinder Bhatia Named Amritsar Mayor
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jatinder Singh Bhatia of the Aam Aadmi Party has been elected as the new mayor of the Amritsar Municipal Corporation, prompting heated allegations from the Congress party. They claim the ruling party 'misused' government resources during the electoral process.

Amidst these accusations, Priyanka Sharma has taken the role of senior deputy mayor and Anita Rani has been appointed deputy mayor. AAP's Punjab chief Aman Arora expressed gratitude for the opportunity to govern Amritsar, aiming to transform it into a developed city. He pledged immediate action on issues like cleanliness and sewerage.

The Congress, feeling marginalized, staged a protest led by Punjab unit chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring. They asserted that the AAP blocked their councillors from participating in the elections. The opposition plans to approach the Punjab and Haryana High Court, arguing the election was a 'murder of democracy'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025