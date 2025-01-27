Left Menu

EU Relaunches Mission to Monitor Rafah: Humanitarian Aid at the Border

The European Union is resuming its mission to monitor the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt. Led by foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, the mission aims to support the ceasefire and facilitate medical evacuation for injured individuals. Italy will send additional officers to join the efforts.

Updated: 27-01-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 23:17 IST
The European Union is set to reactivate a civilian mission to oversee the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt, announced EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on Monday. The EU Border Assistance Mission (EUBAM) aims to play a pivotal role in supporting the current ceasefire and humanitarian efforts in the region.

The redeployment of EUBAM at the Rafah Crossing Point was agreed upon by EU Foreign Ministers, allowing injured individuals from Gaza to seek medical help. The mission, initially established in 2005 but paused in 2007 due to the Hamas takeover, is currently in standby with 10 international and eight local staff.

Italy's foreign and defence ministries confirmed that seven Carabinieri officers would join the Rafah mission. Their primary role will be to coordinate the daily transit of up to 300 injured and ill people, offering protection in this humanitarian effort. Additional support from Spanish Guardia Civil officers and French gendarmes is expected.

