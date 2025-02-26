Lockdown Lifted at US Naval Air Station in Sigonella, Italy

A US air base in Italy was placed under lockdown on Wednesday due to an unspecified incident that unfolded at one of its gates. The incident prompted a swift response from Navy Security Forces, although no injuries were reported.

Naval Air Station Sigonella, located near Catania on the island of Sicily, went into lockdown at the initial hours of the day, with officials advising personnel to steer clear of the highway between Marinai Housing Complex and the base. After a few tense hours, the lockdown was lifted and traffic allowed to resume.

Lieutenant Andrea Perez, the base spokesperson, confirmed there were no injuries and stated further details would be provided later. The base, known for hosting US Navy reconnaissance aircraft and drones, plays a key role in regional security operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)