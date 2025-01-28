Court Orders FIR Against Rana Ayyub Over Controversial Posts
A Delhi court has ordered the police to file an FIR against journalist Rana Ayyub for alleged derogatory online posts that ostensibly insult Hindu deities, promote anti-India sentiment, and incite religious discord. The court deemed the allegations serious enough to warrant a police investigation.
A Delhi court has mandated the police to file an FIR against Rana Ayyub, a journalist accused of making derogatory remarks online, including insults towards Hindu deities and inciting religious disharmony.
The directive comes from Chief Judicial Magistrate Himanshu Raman Singh after a lawyer's plea argued that the posts, dating back to 2016-17, violated Indian Penal Code sections concerning religious enmity and public mischief.
The court emphasized the necessity of a thorough police investigation due to the severity of the allegations, entrusting the South Delhi cyber police to handle the case with fairness.
