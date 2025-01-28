Court Orders FIR Against Rana Ayyub Over Controversial Posts

A Delhi court has mandated the police to file an FIR against Rana Ayyub, a journalist accused of making derogatory remarks online, including insults towards Hindu deities and inciting religious disharmony.

The directive comes from Chief Judicial Magistrate Himanshu Raman Singh after a lawyer's plea argued that the posts, dating back to 2016-17, violated Indian Penal Code sections concerning religious enmity and public mischief.

The court emphasized the necessity of a thorough police investigation due to the severity of the allegations, entrusting the South Delhi cyber police to handle the case with fairness.

(With inputs from agencies.)