Turkey Advocates Integration of Syrian Armed Groups into National Army

Turkey has urged Syrian armed groups it supports to integrate into the national army to maintain order. Turkey's foreign minister, Hakan Fidan, emphasized the need for a singular, legitimate state military body. This follows instability since Hayyat Tahrir al-Sham’s influence rose in Syria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 28-01-2025 01:04 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 01:04 IST
Turkey has urged Syrian armed groups under its support to integrate into the newly forming national army to ensure stability in the region. According to Turkey's foreign minister, Hakan Fidan, only one legitimate state entity should wield arms.

Fidan highlighted that Turkey has advised the groups, comprising over 80,000 armed members, to join the national army promptly. This statement was made during an interview with Al-Sharq broadcaster as reported by Turkey's Anadolu Agency.

The transition towards constructing Syria's new state and military has encountered obstacles since the Islamist group Hayyat Tahrir al-Sham assumed an authoritative role in Syria. Fidan also expressed hopes for the integration of armed factions in southern Syria, such as those in Suwayda and Daraa, into the national military.

