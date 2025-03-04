Left Menu

Portronics and TWID Revolutionize Shopping Experience with Reward Points Integration

Portronics partners with TWID to enhance customer shopping experiences by integrating TWID's 'Pay with Rewards' technology. Customers can now use loyalty points to purchase Portronics products. This collaboration aims to combine innovation and affordability, making transactions rewarding and convenient for tech-savvy Indian consumers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 04-03-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 15:39 IST
In a strategic move to enhance the shopping experience, Portronics, India's leading gadgets brand, has partnered with TWID, a top rewards-based payment network. The collaboration introduces TWID's 'Pay with Rewards' system, allowing Portronics customers to use their loyalty points for purchases, either partially or fully, directly on the Portronics website.

The integration, designed for a seamless customer journey, lets users redeem points for a wide range of Portronics products, from smartwatches to wireless chargers, without additional steps. Jasmeet Singh, CEO of Portronics, emphasized the brand's commitment to providing value and convenience to digitally-savvy consumers, making shopping more inclusive and rewarding.

Rishi Batra, COO of TWID, highlighted the benefits of the partnership, noting that the 'Pay with Rewards' technology will drive higher conversions and return on investment for Portronics. The initiative represents a significant step in integrating fintech solutions into everyday purchasing, reflecting a shared vision of customer empowerment and innovation between the two companies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

