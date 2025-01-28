Left Menu

U.S. Military Migrant Flights: Trump's Immigration Stance Intensifies

The U.S. has initiated deporting migrants using military aircraft, with a recent flight landing in Guatemala. This effort is part of President Trump's hardline immigration policy. Despite near trade tensions with Colombia over this policy, the U.S. continues its military deportation flights, marking Guatemala as the primary recipient.

Updated: 28-01-2025 04:31 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 04:31 IST
In line with President Donald Trump's staunch immigration policies, a U.S. military aircraft carrying deported migrants touched down in Guatemala on Monday. According to two U.S. officials, this move underscores Trump's determination to continue using military aircraft for deportations, even as international trade tensions simmer.

The officials, who chose to remain anonymous, indicated that this flight marks the third successful landing in Guatemala since the military deportation flights commenced last week. Currently, Guatemala is the only country receiving such flights under this new policy.

Previously, Trump had hinted at potential tariffs and sanctions against Colombia for its refusal to accept these migrant flights. However, after negotiations, the White House announced Colombia's acquiescence to accept the deportees, avoiding the looming economic penalties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

