U.S. Military Migrant Flights: Trump's Immigration Stance Intensifies

In line with President Donald Trump's staunch immigration policies, a U.S. military aircraft carrying deported migrants touched down in Guatemala on Monday. According to two U.S. officials, this move underscores Trump's determination to continue using military aircraft for deportations, even as international trade tensions simmer.

The officials, who chose to remain anonymous, indicated that this flight marks the third successful landing in Guatemala since the military deportation flights commenced last week. Currently, Guatemala is the only country receiving such flights under this new policy.

Previously, Trump had hinted at potential tariffs and sanctions against Colombia for its refusal to accept these migrant flights. However, after negotiations, the White House announced Colombia's acquiescence to accept the deportees, avoiding the looming economic penalties.

