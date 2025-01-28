Left Menu

Court Overturns FTC's Auto Dealer Restrictions

A U.S. appeals court has invalidated rules set by the Biden administration that aimed to eliminate bait-and-switch sales tactics and prevent auto dealers from charging for unnecessary add-ons. The 5th Circuit Court ruled that the FTC violated procedural rules, putting the regulations on hold while facing legal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-01-2025 05:27 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 05:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant legal development, a U.S. appeals court has nullified the Biden administration's regulations intended to curtail deceptive sales tactics in the auto industry.

The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 2-1 that the Federal Trade Commission breached procedural regulations, halting rules that mandated upfront pricing.

This decision stalls the ongoing efforts until the legal disputes are resolved, affecting car buyers nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

