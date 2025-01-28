Court Overturns FTC's Auto Dealer Restrictions
A U.S. appeals court has invalidated rules set by the Biden administration that aimed to eliminate bait-and-switch sales tactics and prevent auto dealers from charging for unnecessary add-ons. The 5th Circuit Court ruled that the FTC violated procedural rules, putting the regulations on hold while facing legal challenges.
In a significant legal development, a U.S. appeals court has nullified the Biden administration's regulations intended to curtail deceptive sales tactics in the auto industry.
The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 2-1 that the Federal Trade Commission breached procedural regulations, halting rules that mandated upfront pricing.
This decision stalls the ongoing efforts until the legal disputes are resolved, affecting car buyers nationwide.
