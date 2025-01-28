Puducherry Fishermen Detained: Government Seeks Immediate Release

Fishermen from Karaikal in the Puducherry union territory have been detained for allegedly crossing into the territorial waters of a neighboring island nation, a government official reported.

Efforts are underway by the Puducherry government to secure the release of both the fishermen and their mechanized boat, with authorities seeking assistance from the Central government for intervention in the matter.

Puducherry's Fisheries Minister, K Lakshminarayanan, said they are in contact with the External Affairs Minister to expedite the return of the detained citizens, who embarked on their fishing expedition a couple of days ago. The names of the arrested individuals are still being collected.

