Breaking New Ground: Women's Representation Boosted in Bengaluru Bar Association Elections

The Supreme Court has allowed the Advocate Association of Bengaluru to create a vice-president post, while reserving 30% of council seats and the treasurer's position for women in its upcoming elections. This decision aims to enhance female representation within the bar association's governing council.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 14:02 IST
  • India

The Supreme Court has altered its previous order, granting the Advocate Association of Bengaluru permission to establish a new vice-president role within its bar body. Elections for the newly created post, along with others, will be held in the upcoming weeks.

With Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh presiding, the bench made the decision following interventions from association lawyers. Initially, the court had earmarked the treasurer's role exclusively for women, amidst ongoing nomination processes.

As the election approaches, the court's directive aims to ensure 30% female representation in the governing council. Additionally, male candidates who have already filed nominations for the treasurer post before the January 24 ruling can reallocate their candidacy. This move reflects a broader push for gender equity in legal bodies.

