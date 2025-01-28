Crisis in Goma: M23 Rebels Tighten Grip Amid Escalating Conflict
The situation in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, remains volatile as M23-led rebels seize control, clashing with army forces and local militias. Peacekeepers have been killed, and thousands are fleeing as tensions escalate. International efforts call for a ceasefire to prevent further escalation in the region.
The city of Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo is witnessing intense conflict as M23-led rebels claim control, while army forces and pro-government militias resist. Gunfire and explosions reverberate through the lakeside city, escalating fears of a broader regional war reminiscent of past conflicts.
Amidst the strife, four more South African peacekeepers have been killed, further raising the death toll to 13 within the week. Local and international powers, including the U.N., are sounding alarms over the deteriorating situation, urging for calm and a return to diplomatic dialogues.
As thousands flee Goma, the city—a crucial hub for humanitarian aid and trade—faces imminent collapse, jeopardizing stability in the region. Urgent calls from global leaders urge Rwanda to cease hostilities and engage in peace talks to prevent further bloodshed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
