Left Menu

Crisis in Goma: M23 Rebels Tighten Grip Amid Escalating Conflict

The situation in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, remains volatile as M23-led rebels seize control, clashing with army forces and local militias. Peacekeepers have been killed, and thousands are fleeing as tensions escalate. International efforts call for a ceasefire to prevent further escalation in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 15:20 IST
Crisis in Goma: M23 Rebels Tighten Grip Amid Escalating Conflict
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The city of Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo is witnessing intense conflict as M23-led rebels claim control, while army forces and pro-government militias resist. Gunfire and explosions reverberate through the lakeside city, escalating fears of a broader regional war reminiscent of past conflicts.

Amidst the strife, four more South African peacekeepers have been killed, further raising the death toll to 13 within the week. Local and international powers, including the U.N., are sounding alarms over the deteriorating situation, urging for calm and a return to diplomatic dialogues.

As thousands flee Goma, the city—a crucial hub for humanitarian aid and trade—faces imminent collapse, jeopardizing stability in the region. Urgent calls from global leaders urge Rwanda to cease hostilities and engage in peace talks to prevent further bloodshed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025