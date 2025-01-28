Left Menu

Telangana HC Advocates for Child Protection in Late Night Movies

The Telangana High Court has ordered the state government to prohibit children below 16 from attending movies after 11 PM. The directive comes as a response to concerns about the adverse effects on minors' health and follows incidents like the stampede during a screening of 'Pushpa-2'.

The Telangana High Court recently directed the state government to bar children below 16 years old from watching movies in theatres after 11 PM. This decision awaits government action to ensure minors' well-being.

Expressing concerns about children's health, the court emphasized regulating theatre entry for minors at late hours. It instructed consultations with relevant stakeholders.

The case arose from petitions linked to ticket prices for films such as 'Game Changer', highlighting inadequate restrictions following a dangerous incident during the 'Pushpa-2' screening.

