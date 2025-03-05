Pope Francis Battles Double Pneumonia Amid Health Concerns

Pope Francis continues to battle double pneumonia, having been recently taken off mechanical ventilation after needing it overnight for respiratory support. At 88, the pontiff was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on February 14, facing a severe respiratory infection requiring complex treatments.

The Vatican announced that he has returned to a high-flow oxygen setup via a nasal hose, while emphasizing his current state as stable, though with lingering peril. Despite recent improvements, doctors cautiously predict the outcome as guarded, indicating ongoing risks.

This extended health challenge has kept Francis away from public appearances and led to speculation regarding his papacy tenure. Despite concerns, those close to him describe him as a tenacious leader with no inclination to resign, following missed church events and ongoing health scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)