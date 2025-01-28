Interstate Arms Supplier Nabbed by Delhi Police

The Delhi Police have successfully apprehended an interstate arms supplier near the Rajokari Flyover, seizing illegal arms and cartridges in the process, an official announced on Tuesday.

Haru Singh, 35, was found in possession of four country-made pistols and five live cartridges. The Crime Branch intercepted Singh following a tip-off, stopping him while he was in an auto-rickshaw.

Singh, a former auto-rickshaw driver and sixth-grade dropout, turned to arms smuggling for quick financial gains. He reportedly sourced weapons from Rajasthan and sold them in Delhi. His criminal history includes cases of attempted murder and assault.

