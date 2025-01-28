Assam's Path to Empowering Tribal Councils: Hope for 125th Amendment

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed optimism that the 125th Constitution Amendment Bill, which aims to grant greater powers to tribal autonomous councils, will be tabled in the upcoming Parliament session.

The bill, introduced in 2019, seeks to amend provisions related to the Finance Commission and the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, impacting administration in tribal areas across Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Mizoram.

Sarma highlighted that the state and Centre are working together to ensure the development of the Bodoland Territorial Region, emphasizing the importance of maintaining peace following the 2020 Bodo Peace Accord.

