Left Menu

Assam's Path to Empowering Tribal Councils: Hope for 125th Amendment

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is optimistic about the introduction of the 125th Constitution Amendment Bill in the upcoming Parliament session. This amendment aims to provide more powers to tribal autonomous councils in areas like Bodoland. Sarma emphasized the importance of sustaining peace achieved by the Bodo Peace Accord.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kokrajhar | Updated: 28-01-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 18:11 IST
Assam's Path to Empowering Tribal Councils: Hope for 125th Amendment
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed optimism that the 125th Constitution Amendment Bill, which aims to grant greater powers to tribal autonomous councils, will be tabled in the upcoming Parliament session.

The bill, introduced in 2019, seeks to amend provisions related to the Finance Commission and the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, impacting administration in tribal areas across Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Mizoram.

Sarma highlighted that the state and Centre are working together to ensure the development of the Bodoland Territorial Region, emphasizing the importance of maintaining peace following the 2020 Bodo Peace Accord.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025