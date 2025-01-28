Indian Statistical Institute's Transformative Vision: A Journey Toward Global Excellence by 2031

The Indian Statistical Institute (ISI), established in 1931 by the legendary statistician Prof. Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis, has been a cornerstone of India’s progress in statistical research, education, and its applications. Recognized as an institution of national importance through the Indian Statistical Institute Act, 1959, ISI continues to lead advancements in statistical sciences.

The ISI Council, the Institute’s governing body, has been reconstituted for the 2024–26 term. During its inaugural meeting on October 26, 2024, Dr. Koppillil Radhakrishnan, a Padma Bhushan awardee and distinguished space scientist, was elected Chairman. Under his leadership, the Council is steering ISI toward a future aligned with India’s socio-economic needs and global academic aspirations.

Fourth Review Committee Report: A Blueprint for Transformation

The Fourth Review Committee, constituted in 2020 by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), delivered a comprehensive roadmap to reimagine, reinvent, and reposition ISI. Chaired by Dr. R.A. Mashelkar, former Director-General of CSIR, the Committee presented 61 actionable recommendations covering governance, academics, research, digital transformation, and infrastructure development.

Key Recommendations: A Comprehensive Vision

The Committee’s theme, ‘Reimagine, Reinvent, Reposition,’ inspired a forward-looking approach to elevate ISI’s standing as a globally recognized institution.

Governance Reforms: Strengthening accountability, implementing performance-based evaluations, and establishing clear work norms for faculty and staff.

Academic Excellence: Expanding programs to include cutting-edge fields like data science, machine learning, and biostatistics. Increasing student and faculty numbers to enhance impact.

Research Innovation: Promoting interdisciplinary projects, leveraging advanced digital tools, and modernizing methodologies.

Infrastructure Modernization: Upgrading facilities, computing resources, and laboratories; creating new centers focused on emerging fields.

Industry and Government Collaboration: Building robust partnerships to address real-world challenges, promote knowledge transfer, and generate revenue.

Financial Sustainability: Enhancing autonomy, encouraging alumni contributions, and optimizing resource generation through grants and collaborations.

Visibility and Outreach: Launching brand-building initiatives to raise ISI’s global profile.

Implementation: Steady Progress Toward Excellence

During the Council’s second meeting on January 23, 2025, chaired by Dr. Radhakrishnan, the status of implementing these recommendations was reviewed. Key focus areas include:

Short-Term Initiatives: Addressing urgent needs such as faculty recruitment, governance reforms, and infrastructure upgrades. Medium-Term Goals: Enhancing academic programs, fostering research collaboration, and improving financial sustainability. Long-Term Vision: Transforming ISI into a global leader by its centenary in 2031 through impactful research and innovation.

Milestones Achieved

Research & Academic Restructuring: The Centre for AI and ML (CAIML) has aligned its projects with the National AI Policy. The Interdisciplinary Centre for Applied Statistics and Biostatistics has begun operations. The Research Centre for Economics and Data Analysis has been revitalized.

Faculty Development: Recruitment and promotions are underway, with teaching benchmarks formalized to ensure academic excellence.

Digital Transformation: Advanced teaching methods, including online and hybrid courses, have been introduced. E-governance initiatives are in progress to streamline operations.

Financial Reforms: Consultancy rules and facility usage charges have been implemented to strengthen revenue streams.

The Road Ahead: A Global Vision

As ISI approaches its centenary in 2031, the Institute is committed to implementing the Review Committee’s vision. Efforts to establish state-of-the-art infrastructure, expand academic programs, and foster impactful research are already underway.

The Government of India’s steadfast support ensures ISI remains a pillar of the nation’s knowledge ecosystem. This transformative journey positions ISI to emerge as a global leader in statistical sciences, reinforcing its legacy of excellence while shaping India’s future.