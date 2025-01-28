Left Menu

Billionaire Beny Steinmetz Fights Extradition: A Prolonged Legal Battle

Israeli mining billionaire Beny Steinmetz contests a Greek court's ruling for his extradition to Romania. His appeal at the country's Supreme Court follows multiple dismissals of Romania's extradition requests by courts in various European countries over charges concerning alleged illegal land rights acquisition in Romania.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 28-01-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 19:51 IST
Israeli mining magnate Beny Steinmetz is battling against a Greek court ruling that mandates his extradition to Romania, according to his lawyer and various sources. The billionaire has launched an appeal at Greece's Supreme Court, his attorney Stavros Togias confirmed. Steinmetz remains in custody while receiving medical treatment in Greece.

Steinmetz was initially detained by Greek authorities on October 13, shortly after landing on a private jet at Athens International Airport. The arrest stems from a Romanian warrant linked to an investigation into alleged illicit attempts by Steinmetz's group to secure land rights in Romania.

His legal team has labeled the Romanian accusations as "unfounded," criticizing the extradition demands as "abusive." The team argues for Steinmetz's freedom of movement, citing previous rejections of Romania's requests by courts in Greece, Cyprus, and Italy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

