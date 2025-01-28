Left Menu

NIA Cracks Down on LeT Network: Search Operations Yield Incriminating Evidence

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at six locations in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the killing of two migrant workers. The raids targeted sympathisers and cadres linked to the proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba and The Resistance Front, revealing a conspiracy to attack non-locals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar/Newdelhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 19:55 IST
NIA Cracks Down on LeT Network: Search Operations Yield Incriminating Evidence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) launched a significant crackdown on Tuesday, conducting searches across six locations in Jammu and Kashmir. This operation was part of the investigation into the tragic killing of two migrants from Punjab in Srinagar's Shaheed Ganj area in February 2024.

Amritpal Singh and Rohit Masi, both from Chamyari in Amritsar, fell victim to an attack by suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists. Singh was killed instantly, while Masi succumbed to his injuries a day later. The NIA, acting under directions from the Union Home Ministry, took charge of the case in June and had previously filed charges against four accused individuals.

Tuesday's operations in Srinagar, Badgam, and Sopore yielded incriminating materials linked to LeT and The Resistance Front. The NIA revealed that those targeted provided critical support to terrorists, aiming to incite violence against non-locals, orchestrated through both physical networks and encrypted online communications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025