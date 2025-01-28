NIA Cracks Down on LeT Network: Search Operations Yield Incriminating Evidence

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) launched a significant crackdown on Tuesday, conducting searches across six locations in Jammu and Kashmir. This operation was part of the investigation into the tragic killing of two migrants from Punjab in Srinagar's Shaheed Ganj area in February 2024.

Amritpal Singh and Rohit Masi, both from Chamyari in Amritsar, fell victim to an attack by suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists. Singh was killed instantly, while Masi succumbed to his injuries a day later. The NIA, acting under directions from the Union Home Ministry, took charge of the case in June and had previously filed charges against four accused individuals.

Tuesday's operations in Srinagar, Badgam, and Sopore yielded incriminating materials linked to LeT and The Resistance Front. The NIA revealed that those targeted provided critical support to terrorists, aiming to incite violence against non-locals, orchestrated through both physical networks and encrypted online communications.

(With inputs from agencies.)