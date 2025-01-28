Indian Railways Enhances Services to Accommodate Millions of Devotees at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

Indian Railways has launched an unprecedented initiative to ensure smooth and convenient travel for millions of devotees attending the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj. Shri Satish Kumar, Chairman and CEO of the Railway Board, announced extensive measures undertaken by Indian Railways, including operating a record-breaking number of trains and upgrading infrastructure to support the massive influx of pilgrims.

On January 14, Indian Railways successfully operated 132 to 135 special trains to accommodate pilgrims and has now scaled up its efforts for Mauni Amavasya, the most auspicious day of Maha Kumbh 2025. For this significant occasion, 360 trains will run, including 190 special trains, covering three zones: Northern Railways (NR), North Eastern Railways (NER), and North Central Railways (NCR).

This record-breaking operation ensures a train runs every four minutes, providing seamless connectivity to devotees.

Infrastructure Upgrades Worth ₹5,000 Crore

To facilitate the enhanced train services, Indian Railways invested ₹5,000 crore in infrastructure development in and around Prayagraj. Key projects include:

Construction of new Road Under Bridges (RUBs) and Road Over Bridges (ROBs).

Track doubling to decongest rail lines.

Upgraded station facilities for smoother passenger flow.

These advancements have significantly improved the Railways' capacity to handle the massive pilgrimage traffic.

Enhanced Passenger Amenities

Indian Railways has introduced several amenities to ensure a comfortable journey for pilgrims:

New facilities at Prayagraj stations: Toilets, drinking water stations, food courts, and Yatri Suvidha Kendras (Passenger Assistance Centers) providing wheelchairs, luggage trolleys, medicines, and baby milk.

Emergency services: First Aid booths, medical observation rooms, and stationed medical teams at key locations.

Crowd Management and Safety

For effective crowd management, Indian Railways has deployed Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel to assist with boarding and deboarding. Special measures include:

Colour-coded tickets and designated Ashriya Asthals for streamlined passenger movement.

Holding areas at and around Prayagraj stations, equipped with food, water, and essential facilities for up to 1 lakh people.

CCTV monitoring to divert crowds to less congested areas.

Collaboration with Uttar Pradesh Government

In coordination with the Uttar Pradesh government, Indian Railways has established multiple passenger holding areas with tent accommodations and food provisions. Khusro Bagh, located near Prayagraj station, is among the largest holding areas, accommodating up to 1 lakh people.

Information in multiple languages is displayed at all major touchpoints, ensuring that devotees from diverse regions are assisted.

Historic Significance and Vision

Speaking about the initiative, Shri Satish Kumar emphasized the importance of collaboration and preparation to ensure a seamless experience for devotees. He also praised the Uttar Pradesh government’s efforts in providing accommodations and meals for the pilgrims.

This historic effort reflects Indian Railways' commitment to enhancing connectivity and delivering a memorable experience for millions participating in one of the largest religious gatherings in the world.