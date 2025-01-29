Canada's Democracy Faces Foreign Interference: Inquiry Highlights Misinformation Threats

A Canadian public inquiry concluded that foreign entities have attempted to meddle in the nation's elections, but affirmed that democratic institutions remain resilient. The report cautioned against misinformation as a significant threat.

While finding no evidence of traitors in parliament, Commissioner Marie-Josée Hogue emphasized the dangers of disinformation, which complicates discerning fact from falsehood. The inquiry was set up to examine any foreign intervention in the 2019 and 2021 elections.

The report criticized the federal government for its sluggish response to foreign interference and offered 51 recommendations, including efforts to enhance federal readiness, transparency, and electoral integrity. The report emerges amid a leadership transition in Canada's Liberal Party.

(With inputs from agencies.)