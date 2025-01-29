Left Menu

Trump Administration Pushes Federal Employee Buyouts Amid Workforce Shakeup

The Trump administration has announced unprecedented buyouts for federal employees to voluntarily leave their jobs by next week, aiming to rapidly downsize the government. This move may have significant economic and societal repercussions, potentially affecting federal services, and has been criticized for pressuring workers deemed disloyal to leave.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 29-01-2025 08:38 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 08:38 IST
  • United States

The Trump administration has introduced a new initiative offering buyouts to federal employees who choose to leave their jobs by next week. This aggressive strategy aims to quickly reduce the size of the U.S. government, creating uncertainty among the nation's more than 3 million federal employees.

An internal memo from the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) outlines the plan, offering about eight months of salary for voluntary resignations but warns of future workforce downsizing. Critics, including the American Federation of Government Employees, argue this move pressures non-loyal employees to resign, potentially affecting essential services, including health and safety inspections.

The action follows a political promise by President Trump to disrupt traditional norms and further downsize federal agencies. However, the criticism underscores concerns that this approach could destabilize governmental function and impact those reliant on federal assistance, like Veterans Affairs and loan processing services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

