Civilians Caught in Crossfire: Deadly Strikes in Northern Syria
Turkish-backed forces' attacks in northern Syria have left at least 14 civilians dead and 29 injured, according to the Kurdish-led SDF. Strikes in Sarrin's market and near Ain Issa resulted in casualties, while Turkey refutes the SDF's claims, asserting no civilian targeting. Tensions continue amid political negotiations.
In a series of tragic incidents in northern Syria, Turkish-backed forces have reportedly killed at least 14 civilians and wounded 29, says the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). On Tuesday, targeted drone strikes in Sarrin's market allegedly claimed eight lives and injured 20 others, some critically.
Further aggression on Tuesday left three more civilians dead and nine injured due to shelling by the same forces. The attacks extended to a village near Ain Issa, where a strike on Monday killed two children among the three fatalities, asserts the SDF. Nonetheless, Turkey's defence ministry did not acknowledge civilian fatalities, claiming instead 27 Kurdish militants' deaths.
A Turkish defence authority has labeled the SDF's statements as disinformation, insisting that civilians, religious sites, and residential areas are not targeted in cross-border operations. Amid political tensions, negotiators discuss the Kurdish forces' future, with Syria's new leadership aiming to reclaim governmental control countrywide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
