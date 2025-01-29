Delhi High Court Upholds Ban on Pro-Khalistan Group SFJ

The Delhi High Court has upheld a five-year extension of the ban on the pro-Khalistan group, Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), citing the group's involvement in activities that threaten India's national security.

The tribunal, led by Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta, confirmed that the group, founded by US-based lawyer Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, has been involved in subversive acts and terrorism-related activities, particularly focusing on the 'Referendum 2020' campaign aimed at the creation of an independent Khalistan state.

Further evidence presented in the tribunal highlighted SFJ's attempts to incite mutiny among Indian army personnel and its direct threats to Indian political figures and diplomats, reflecting disrespect for India's sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)