Undertrial Justice: Navigating the Trials of UAPA

Waheed Para, a prominent People's Democratic Party (PDP) MLA, has criticized the process involved in trials under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) as a form of punishment itself. Para, who is currently facing trial under the UAPA, made these comments following his appearance at a fast-track Special Terror Court.

Highlighting his ordeal, Para detailed the demanding nature of the legal proceedings, mentioning enduring four years of trials, 60 hearings, and five witnesses. 'This is what justice looks like under the UAPA -- a law where accusation alone is a sentence,' Para stated in a post, pointing out the numerous individuals left languishing in prison without trial.

As Para navigates eight hearings in Jammu and Kashmir this July, he underscores that the judicial process often becomes a punishment in its own right, reflecting a broader issue faced by many under similar legal circumstances.

