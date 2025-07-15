Left Menu

Delhi High Court Validates Digital Propaganda as a Crime Under UAPA

The Delhi High Court has ruled that spreading radical ideology via digital platforms constitutes a crime under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. This decision came during a hearing for Arsalan Feroze Ahenger, accused of using social media to support terrorist activities, leading to a denial of his bail plea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 20:25 IST
Delhi High Court Validates Digital Propaganda as a Crime Under UAPA
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has determined that the dissemination of radical ideologies through digital channels, including social media, is subject to penalty under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

A bench of Justices Subramonium Prasad and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar emphasized that Section 18 encompasses not only overt physical actions but also online activities that incite or prepare for acts of terrorism.

Arsalan Feroze Ahenger, an alleged formal affiliate of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and The Resistance Front (TRF), faced the bench while challenging a trial court's September 2024 decision denying him bail. Accused of propagating extremist ideologies on social media, Ahenger has been in custody since 2021, booked under multiple sections of the UAPA, including conspiracy and incitement to terrorism.

The court observed that the digital spread of extremist content justifies applying Section 18, reinforcing the liability for online radicalization. The ruling stated that Ahenger's actions, including posting terrorist photographs and inciting engagement in terrorism, met the offense's legal thresholds under the UAPA.

The court also upheld the denial of bail, recognizing the risks of witness intimidation and evidence tampering and noting that Section 18 carries a life imprisonment penalty. While acknowledging Ahenger's prolonged custody, the Court referenced the stringent bail standards under Section 43D(5), urging the accused to pursue bail if trial delays occur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025