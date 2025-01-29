Left Menu

Dramatic Court Decision on Alleged Stabbing of Actor Saif Ali Khan

A court in Bandra denied further police custody of Mohammad Shariful Islam, the Bangladeshi accused of stabbing actor Saif Ali Khan. Citing a lack of fresh evidence, the court placed him under judicial remand. The incident occurred during a robbery attempt at Khan's residence in January.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-01-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 18:30 IST
Dramatic Court Decision on Alleged Stabbing of Actor Saif Ali Khan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bandra magistrate's court on Wednesday denied police custody of Bangladeshi national Mohammad Shariful Islam, accused of stabbing Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. The court reasoned there were no new grounds to justify extending the police's custody of the accused.

Islam allegedly broke into Khan's Bandra residence with robbery intentions and reportedly stabbed Khan multiple times during the confrontation. Arrested from Thane on January 19, Islam's father claims his son was falsely accused.

The court heard arguments that Islam had not clarified his illegal entry into India and financial dealings. Despite the police's plea for more remand, defense argued the investigation was complete. The court agreed, placing Islam in judicial remand, awaiting further developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025