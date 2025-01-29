Dramatic Court Decision on Alleged Stabbing of Actor Saif Ali Khan
A court in Bandra denied further police custody of Mohammad Shariful Islam, the Bangladeshi accused of stabbing actor Saif Ali Khan. Citing a lack of fresh evidence, the court placed him under judicial remand. The incident occurred during a robbery attempt at Khan's residence in January.
The Bandra magistrate's court on Wednesday denied police custody of Bangladeshi national Mohammad Shariful Islam, accused of stabbing Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. The court reasoned there were no new grounds to justify extending the police's custody of the accused.
Islam allegedly broke into Khan's Bandra residence with robbery intentions and reportedly stabbed Khan multiple times during the confrontation. Arrested from Thane on January 19, Islam's father claims his son was falsely accused.
The court heard arguments that Islam had not clarified his illegal entry into India and financial dealings. Despite the police's plea for more remand, defense argued the investigation was complete. The court agreed, placing Islam in judicial remand, awaiting further developments.
