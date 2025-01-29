Left Menu

Israel Awaits Hostage Release from Gaza

Israel has announced the release of a list of hostages who are set to be released from Gaza on Thursday. The Prime Minister's office made the announcement but did not provide additional details regarding the release.

Israel has received a list detailing hostages who are expected to be released from Gaza on Thursday, according to an announcement from the Prime Minister's office on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Prime Minister's office confirmed the receipt of the list but withheld further information about the hostages or the terms of their release.

The forthcoming release of hostages marks a significant moment in the ongoing negotiations concerning individuals held within the region.

