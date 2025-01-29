Israel Awaits Hostage Release from Gaza
Israel has announced the release of a list of hostages who are set to be released from Gaza on Thursday. The Prime Minister's office made the announcement but did not provide additional details regarding the release.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 29-01-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 20:25 IST
- Country:
- Israel
Israel has received a list detailing hostages who are expected to be released from Gaza on Thursday, according to an announcement from the Prime Minister's office on Wednesday.
In a statement, the Prime Minister's office confirmed the receipt of the list but withheld further information about the hostages or the terms of their release.
The forthcoming release of hostages marks a significant moment in the ongoing negotiations concerning individuals held within the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Gaza
- hostages
- release
- Prime Minister
- announcement
- details
- Thursday
- negotiations
- office
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jaishankar Strengthens India-Spain Ties with 'Dual Year' Announcement
Mark Carney Eyes Canadian Prime Minister Role Amid Political Upheaval
Prime Minister Modi Celebrates Army Day with Inspiring Tribute
Prime Minister Modi Bolsters India's Naval Prowess with New Combatants
Nawaf Salam Appointed New Lebanese Prime Minister Amid Political Shift