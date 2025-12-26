Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi Meets President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday. The President's office shared pictures of the meeting online, confirming the occasion. Details about the topics or outcomes discussed during the meeting were not disclosed in the official communication.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a visit to President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. This high-level meeting was publicized through photos shared by the President's office on social media platform X, emphasizing its importance.

The brief announcement from the President's office confirmed the occurrence of the meeting. However, further information regarding the topics deliberated or the conclusions reached during this interaction remains undisclosed to the public.

This engagement between two of the highest officials in the Indian government underscores the collaborative efforts in governance, although the specific agenda of the discussion was not revealed in official statements.

