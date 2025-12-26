Prime Minister Modi Meets President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday. The President's office shared pictures of the meeting online, confirming the occasion. Details about the topics or outcomes discussed during the meeting were not disclosed in the official communication.
(With inputs from agencies.)
