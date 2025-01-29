Left Menu

CBI's Global Red Notice Operations: Fugitive Arrests in India

In coordinated operations by the CBI, two fugitives facing Interpol Red Notice were arrested after returning to India from the US and Thailand. Janarthanan Sundaram, involved in a Rs 87 crore ponzi scheme in Tamil Nadu, and Virendrabhai Manibhai Patel, implicated in a Rs 77 crore fraud in Gujarat, were apprehended.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 23:48 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 23:48 IST
CBI's Global Red Notice Operations: Fugitive Arrests in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant success for Indian law enforcement, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) coordinated operations leading to the arrests of two fugitives, each facing Interpol Red Notices for separate financial crimes in Tamil Nadu and Gujarat.

Janarthanan Sundaram, accused of orchestrating a Rs 87 crore ponzi scheme, was tracked down in Bangkok and deported to India. Upon his arrival at Kolkata airport, he was detained and subsequently handed over to Tamil Nadu Police for further legal proceedings.

Similarly, Virendrabhai Manibhai Patel, linked to a Rs 77 crore bank fraud in Gujarat, was apprehended upon returning from the United States. The Gujarat Police secured his custody at Ahmedabad airport, marking the culmination of a 20-year-long hunt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025