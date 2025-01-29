CBI's Global Red Notice Operations: Fugitive Arrests in India
In coordinated operations by the CBI, two fugitives facing Interpol Red Notice were arrested after returning to India from the US and Thailand. Janarthanan Sundaram, involved in a Rs 87 crore ponzi scheme in Tamil Nadu, and Virendrabhai Manibhai Patel, implicated in a Rs 77 crore fraud in Gujarat, were apprehended.
In a significant success for Indian law enforcement, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) coordinated operations leading to the arrests of two fugitives, each facing Interpol Red Notices for separate financial crimes in Tamil Nadu and Gujarat.
Janarthanan Sundaram, accused of orchestrating a Rs 87 crore ponzi scheme, was tracked down in Bangkok and deported to India. Upon his arrival at Kolkata airport, he was detained and subsequently handed over to Tamil Nadu Police for further legal proceedings.
Similarly, Virendrabhai Manibhai Patel, linked to a Rs 77 crore bank fraud in Gujarat, was apprehended upon returning from the United States. The Gujarat Police secured his custody at Ahmedabad airport, marking the culmination of a 20-year-long hunt.
