Russia's defense ministry announced Wednesday that its forces have captured the village of Novoielyzavetivka in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. This location, near the critical logistics center of Pokrovsk, represents Moscow's latest territorial gain amid its ongoing western advance.

Ukraine's military, however, did not mention Novoielyzavetivka in their recent updates. They reported intense Russian activity in the Pokrovsk region, countering 39 Russian attacks while nine skirmishes persisted. According to the Ukrainian military blog DeepState, Novoielyzavetivka is now under Russian control.

Pokrovsk, housing Ukraine's lone coking coal-producing colliery, garners attention as a strategic target for Russia. Since the February 2022 invasion, Russian forces have aimed to seize all of Donbas, and their pace has quickened in recent months.

(With inputs from agencies.)