Russian Forces Tighten Grip on Eastern Ukraine Battlegrounds
Russia's defense ministry reported the capture of Novoielyzavetivka in Ukraine's Donetsk region, intensifying the battle for control near Pokrovsk, a key logistics hub. While Ukraine's military did not confirm this, Russian forces have been advancing rapidly in the east, especially around strategic locations like Pokrovsk and Kupiansk.
Russia's defense ministry announced Wednesday that its forces have captured the village of Novoielyzavetivka in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. This location, near the critical logistics center of Pokrovsk, represents Moscow's latest territorial gain amid its ongoing western advance.
Ukraine's military, however, did not mention Novoielyzavetivka in their recent updates. They reported intense Russian activity in the Pokrovsk region, countering 39 Russian attacks while nine skirmishes persisted. According to the Ukrainian military blog DeepState, Novoielyzavetivka is now under Russian control.
Pokrovsk, housing Ukraine's lone coking coal-producing colliery, garners attention as a strategic target for Russia. Since the February 2022 invasion, Russian forces have aimed to seize all of Donbas, and their pace has quickened in recent months.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Guarding the Border: India's Strategic Military Readiness
Rajnath Singh Highlights India’s March Towards a Modern, Self-Reliant Military at 77th Army Day Celebrations
U.S. Sanctions Sudan's Military Leadership Amid Ongoing Conflict
Cyprus Celebrates U.S. Military Sales Approval Amidst Tensions
U.S. Sanctions Target Sudan's Al-Burhan Amid Military Controversies