Hostage Release and Tense Ceasefire: The Gaza Conflict Update

Hamas-led militants released several hostages under a ceasefire, including Israeli soldier Agam Berger, amidst chaotic scenes. Meanwhile, Israel plans to free Palestinian prisoners. This truce seeks to ease one of the deadliest wars between Israel and Hamas. Negotiations continue for a second phase of hostage releases and an indefinite ceasefire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Khanyounis | Updated: 30-01-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 17:11 IST
In a significant development, Hamas-led militants released eight hostages on Thursday amidst tense scenes in the Gaza Strip. This latest release comes under a ceasefire that began earlier this month to wind down the deadly conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The first freed hostage was Israeli soldier Agam Berger, with her handover taking place amidst chaotic scenes in northern Gaza. Thousands of Palestinians gathered during the handover of Israeli hostage Arbel Yehoud in Khan Younis, despite Red Cross efforts to facilitate the process smoothly.

Simultaneously, Israel is expected to release 110 Palestinian prisoners, yet deliberations continue as both sides negotiate the next phase of the ceasefire deal. The truce aims to de-escalate the deadliest war between the two parties, while talks of continuing the ceasefire indefinitely remain ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

