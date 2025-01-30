Hostage Release and Tense Ceasefire: The Gaza Conflict Update

In a significant development, Hamas-led militants released eight hostages on Thursday amidst tense scenes in the Gaza Strip. This latest release comes under a ceasefire that began earlier this month to wind down the deadly conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The first freed hostage was Israeli soldier Agam Berger, with her handover taking place amidst chaotic scenes in northern Gaza. Thousands of Palestinians gathered during the handover of Israeli hostage Arbel Yehoud in Khan Younis, despite Red Cross efforts to facilitate the process smoothly.

Simultaneously, Israel is expected to release 110 Palestinian prisoners, yet deliberations continue as both sides negotiate the next phase of the ceasefire deal. The truce aims to de-escalate the deadliest war between the two parties, while talks of continuing the ceasefire indefinitely remain ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)