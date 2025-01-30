Left Menu

Boondi-Laddus Lead to Arrest of Fugitive in Bold Police Operation

The Delhi Police's Crime Branch successfully captured a murder convict who had evaded arrest for over three years by blending in with villagers during a Republic Day celebration. The suspect, convicted of killing his wife in 2011, had absconded during parole and was found in Madhya Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 17:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police's Crime Branch executed a cunning operation to capture a convict who had been eluding law enforcement for over three years. The man, a murder convict named Kailash, was apprehended after being on the run since 2021 when he failed to return from parole.

Investigators tracked him across various locations, from Delhi to Haridwar, and finally to his hometown in Madhya Pradesh, where he was working as a daily wage laborer. Despite his attempts to evade capture, local informers tipped off the police about his whereabouts.

On Republic Day, the officers, disguised as participants in the celebration, distributed 'boondi-laddus' among villagers to quietly identify their target. Their efforts led to the successful capture of the convict, who is now back in the custody of jail authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

