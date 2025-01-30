Left Menu

U.S. Veterans in Gaza: Unprecedented Deployment of Private Security Forces

UG Solutions, a U.S. security firm, is hiring nearly 100 U.S. special forces veterans to manage a checkpoint in Gaza during an Israel-Hamas truce. This deployment has raised concerns about potential conflict involvement. Veterans receive significant compensation, and the initiative involves coordination with Egyptian security forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 17:54 IST
A small American security firm, UG Solutions, is bringing armed U.S. contractors into the heart of Gaza amid the Israel-Hamas ceasefire, as part of a new initiative to manage a critical checkpoint. The firm has enlisted nearly 100 veterans from U.S. special forces, a move that could escalate tensions.

Operating at a strategic intersection within Gaza, these veterans are offered substantial daily pay, beginning at $1,100. This operation, which sees the veterans armed with advanced weapons like M4 rifles and Glock pistols, has sparked concerns of potential confrontations, as UG Solutions treads unprecedented ground in the region.

The presence of these contractors complements efforts by Egyptian forces, who are co-managing the checkpoint to ensure the smooth transit of humanitarian aid and security maintenance, despite the risks of clashes with local factions. UG Solutions is coordinating with several entities, though the contract origins remain largely undisclosed.

