Two-Day Workshop on Labour Welfare Concludes for Social Security Coverage for Workers

A two-day workshop with Hon'ble Labour Ministers and Labour Secretaries from States and Union Territories (UTs) concluded today under the chairmanship of Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Labour & Employment, and Youth Affairs & Sports. The workshop also saw the presence of Sushri Shobha Karandlaje, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, along with Labour Ministers from various States and UTs, Ms. Sumita Dawra, Secretary, Ministry of Labour & Employment, and other senior officials from States/UTs.

This workshop marked the successful culmination of six regional workshops and numerous consultations held over the past year, engaging all 36 States and UTs. Over five sessions, participants discussed more than ten subjects, gathering insights to design targeted action items for the future. As a result of these discussions, three committees have been formed, comprising five States each, to further consult and develop a sustainable social security model for workers. This model is set to be presented by March 2025.

Union Minister's Address on Action Plan and Reform Commitments

In his address, the Union Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya emphasized the importance of adopting best practices demonstrated by various States and UTs during the workshop. He reiterated the Ministry's commitment to working closely with State Governments to design and implement reforms that ensure the welfare of both organized and unorganized workers. He outlined a comprehensive action plan, focusing on holistic welfare programs that will provide pension, healthcare, life and accident insurance, and more.

Focus on Unorganized Sector and Gig Economy Workers

A significant portion of the discussions centered around the unorganized sector workers, especially those in sectors such as Building and Construction, gig economy, and platform workers. The Union Minister stressed the need to develop sustainable social security models for these workers. The contract labor welfare and the transformation of the inspector role into an inspector-cum-facilitator were key agenda points discussed on the second day. This shift is aimed at reducing the compliance burden, promoting ease of doing business, and ensuring better working conditions and equal opportunities.

Progress in Utilization of BOCW Cess Funds

States also showcased their progress in utilizing the Building and Other Construction Workers (BOCW) cess funds, which have been pivotal in providing social security and setting up education and skill development initiatives for the children of construction workers. Innovative strategies to use these resources for pensions and other welfare programs were widely deliberated.

eShram Portal and Gig & Platform Worker Welfare

A major highlight was the Government’s ongoing efforts to onboard unorganized workers onto the eShram portal, with over 30 crore workers already registered. The Ministry is also designing a dedicated Social Security and Welfare Scheme for gig and platform workers. Funding modalities, data collection, and administration of the scheme were discussed in detail, and States were urged to prioritize data sharing for these workers and ensure their mission-mode registration on the eShram portal.

Reforms and Integration of Government Portals

The integration of eShram with other Government portals, like National Career Service (NCS) and SIDH, was discussed, aimed at promoting employment generation, employability, and skill development across sectors. Shri Mandaviya also highlighted the shift in inspector roles, which would facilitate better enforcement while reducing regulatory burdens on businesses.

Closing Remarks by Sushri Shobha Karandlaje

In her closing remarks, Sushri Shobha Karandlaje underscored the crucial role of India’s workforce in realizing the vision of a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) by 2047. She emphasized that maximizing social security coverage and ensuring the welfare of workers is the ultimate goal of the ongoing reforms. She also reiterated the importance of a whole-of-Government approach to ensure timely completion of these initiatives.

Commitment to Labour Welfare and Industrial Growth

The two-day workshop demonstrated the Government’s commitment to fostering labour welfare while promoting ease of doing business and industrial growth across States and UTs. The collaborative efforts of cooperative federalism are expected to lead to impactful reforms that will improve the livelihoods of millions of workers, ensuring better job security and social protection for both organized and unorganized laborers across the country.