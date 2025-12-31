Market Juggles Tech & Finance Amid AI Advances and Economic Shifts

In Tuesday's market activity, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices closed with minimal shifts as divergent performances in tech and finance stocks unfolded. Communication services were on the rise, driven by Meta Platforms' announcement of acquiring Manus, a Chinese AI startup, aiming to enhance AI capabilities on platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

Despite this, significant tech stocks like Apple and Nvidia remained flat, with Microsoft showing marginal gains. Meanwhile, Citigroup's decision to sell its Russian AO Citibank unit resulted in an anticipated pre-tax loss, drawing mixed investor reactions as the sale marks progress in resolving longstanding legacy issues.

Market watch is tuned in for a potential 'Santa Claus rally,' as the S&P 500 marked an annual rise of 17%, buoyed by the AI investment wave. With the Fed's nuanced discussion surrounding interest rate cuts, traders are girding for the central bank's January meeting amid geopolitical tensions impacting oil prices and market dynamics.