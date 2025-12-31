Gael Kakuta Shines in DR Congo's Victory Over Botswana

Gael Kakuta's stellar performance in Rabat secured a decisive 3-0 victory for the Democratic Republic of Congo over Botswana in an Africa Cup of Nations Group D match. Scoring twice and assisting another, Kakuta propelled his team into the knockout stages of the tournament.

Nathanael Mbuku opened the scoring with a strike set up by Kakuta's slick backheel pass. Kakuta then doubled the lead with a composed penalty before adding a third close-range finish in a triumphant display.

Despite the win, Congo finished level on points with Senegal but took second place due to goal difference, leading to a challenging upcoming clash with 2019 champions Algeria. Botswana meanwhile exited the tournament without a single point.

