Gael Kakuta Shines in DR Congo's Victory Over Botswana
Gael Kakuta scored twice and assisted another goal as the Democratic Republic of Congo defeated Botswana 3-0 in their Africa Cup of Nations match, securing a last 16 spot against Algeria. Despite matching Senegal on points, Congo placed second due to an inferior goal difference.
Gael Kakuta's stellar performance in Rabat secured a decisive 3-0 victory for the Democratic Republic of Congo over Botswana in an Africa Cup of Nations Group D match. Scoring twice and assisting another, Kakuta propelled his team into the knockout stages of the tournament.
Nathanael Mbuku opened the scoring with a strike set up by Kakuta's slick backheel pass. Kakuta then doubled the lead with a composed penalty before adding a third close-range finish in a triumphant display.
Despite the win, Congo finished level on points with Senegal but took second place due to goal difference, leading to a challenging upcoming clash with 2019 champions Algeria. Botswana meanwhile exited the tournament without a single point.
