U.S. and Ivory Coast Forge $480 Million Health Agreement

The United States committed $480 million to support the health sector in Ivory Coast, under a newly signed agreement. Announced in Abidjan, the deal is part of the Trump administration's 'America First' global health strategy.

This funding will aid initiatives targeting HIV, malaria, maternal and child health, and bolster global health security. Ivory Coast is among several African nations affected by recent reductions in U.S. aid, which have strained local health systems.

Ivory Coast has pledged to contribute $292 million, or 60% of the total required commitment by 2030. The U.S. aims to pivot from traditional aid toward a model emphasizing trade, innovation, and shared prosperity.

