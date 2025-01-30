Court Demands CBI Evidence in Kolkata Hospital Corruption Case

A special court in Kolkata hearing a corruption case concerning financial irregularities at R G Kar hospital has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to present all pertinent documents on the specified future date.

Sandip Ghosh, former principal of the hospital, served during a period marked by a tragic incident: the rape and murder of a medic within the college grounds last August, an event that sparked national outrage. The CBI has received authorization from the West Bengal government to pursue legal actions against Ghosh and another person implicated in corrupt dealings concerning hospital funds.

The high court previously instructed the special court to expedite the process of charge framing by a specific deadline, ensuring that the trial proceeds swiftly. The CBI, acting on the high court's directive, submitted its charge sheet on November 29 following a petition for a probe by Dr. Akhtar Ali, the former deputy superintendent, into various counts of financial misconduct during Ghosh's administration.

