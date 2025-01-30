Left Menu

Court Demands CBI Evidence in Kolkata Hospital Corruption Case

A special court in Kolkata has ordered the CBI to present all documents related to a corruption case involving financial irregularities at the R G Kar hospital during Sandip Ghosh's tenure. The CBI has been authorized to prosecute Ghosh and another individual, with a trial schedule to be expedited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 30-01-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 18:56 IST
Court Demands CBI Evidence in Kolkata Hospital Corruption Case
  • Country:
  • India

A special court in Kolkata hearing a corruption case concerning financial irregularities at R G Kar hospital has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to present all pertinent documents on the specified future date.

Sandip Ghosh, former principal of the hospital, served during a period marked by a tragic incident: the rape and murder of a medic within the college grounds last August, an event that sparked national outrage. The CBI has received authorization from the West Bengal government to pursue legal actions against Ghosh and another person implicated in corrupt dealings concerning hospital funds.

The high court previously instructed the special court to expedite the process of charge framing by a specific deadline, ensuring that the trial proceeds swiftly. The CBI, acting on the high court's directive, submitted its charge sheet on November 29 following a petition for a probe by Dr. Akhtar Ali, the former deputy superintendent, into various counts of financial misconduct during Ghosh's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025