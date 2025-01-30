Karnataka's Quest for Fair Share: Minister Boseraju's Budget Demands
Karnataka Minister N S Boseraju criticized the union government for neglecting the state in budget allocations. He highlighted Karnataka's inadequate fund share despite its contributions and demanded immediate release of sanctioned project funds. Boseraju urged increased grants for water projects and the establishment of a Science City and AIIMS in Raichur.
Karnataka Minister N S Boseraju lambasted the union government on Thursday for persistently overlooking the state in budget allocations, despite its significant tax contributions. He accused the BJP-led Centre of bias and demanded fairer financial treatment for Karnataka.
The minister highlighted the state's insufficient tax revenue share, comparing it to a mere ''half a paisa of buttermilk in an elephant's stomach.'' Boseraju referenced repeated appeals by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other departments for better funding, stressing the need for urgent release of previously sanctioned project funds.
Focusing on Karnataka's critical water issues, Boseraju called for larger grants for initiatives like Atal Bhujal, PMKSY, and RRR, which aim at groundwater recharge. He also emphasized the importance of green-lighting a proposed Science City and constructing Sub-Regional Science Centers and Planetariums. Furthermore, the long-awaited AIIMS in Raichur remains a priority, with calls for official Central commitment.
