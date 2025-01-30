Left Menu

Tense Hostage Exchange Amidst Crowds and Delayed Prisoner Release

Hamas released Israeli and Thai hostages in Gaza as Israel freed Palestinian prisoners amidst tense, crowded scenes. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu halted prisoner releases, demanding better safety for future exchanges. Palestinian injuries occurred as released prisoners arrived in Ramallah, drawing attention to the complexities of the ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 21:19 IST
A tense hostage exchange unfolded Thursday as Hamas freed three Israeli and five Thai hostages in Gaza. Israel, facing delays amid angry crowds, began releasing 110 Palestinian prisoners. The handover sparked intense scenes, particularly for Arbel Yehud, 29, abducted earlier this month, who appeared overwhelmed amidst the chaos.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the presence of swarming crowds during the hostages' handover, affirming that any harm to hostages would result in severe consequences. The release of prisoners had been postponed until safety measures could assure that the chaotic scenes would not recur in future exchanges.

Subsequently, Palestinian prisoners arrived in Ramallah, greeted by injuries among the gathering crowds, due to Israeli live or rubber bullets and gas inhalation. Some released prisoners reached their homes, while others were still en route to Gaza or to be deported to Egypt, highlighting the fractured narrative of the conflict.

