Key Police Appointments in Jammu and Kashmir: Bhim Sen Tuti Takes Charge

In a significant reshuffle within the police hierarchy, Bhim Sen Tuti, a 2004-batch IPS officer from the AGMUT cadre, has been appointed as the Inspector General of Police for the Jammu zone. The official order announced his appointment, replacing ADGP Anand Jain.

The Home Department, following directions from Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, issued an order relieving ADGP (law and order) Vijay Kumar, a 1997-batch IPS officer, to take up a new role in the Delhi segment of the AGMUT cadre. Kumar's reassignment was originally ordered by the Home Ministry on January 2.

Additional changes include the transfer of 1999-batch IPS officer Anand Jain to ADGP Armed, J-K, and S J M Gillani's additional charge as Commandant General. IGP M Suleman Choudhary will temporarily assume extra responsibilities in multiple roles, ensuring continuity till further orders.

