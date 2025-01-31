Left Menu

Appeals Court Strikes Down Federal Handgun Age Restriction

A US appeals court ruled against a federal law requiring individuals to be 21 to purchase handguns. The decision, rooted in the Second Amendment, indicates that 18-to-20-year-olds have the right to buy handguns. The case returns to a lower court for further proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Batonrouge | Updated: 31-01-2025 04:47 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 04:47 IST
A significant ruling was made by a US appeals court on Thursday, challenging the federal law mandating a minimum age of 21 to purchase handguns. This decision by the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans was framed in the context of the Second Amendment, marking a notable shift in national firearm regulations.

The court emphasized that individuals aged 18 to 20 should not be barred from buying handguns, stating that these individuals fall under the 'people' referred to in the Second Amendment. This decision contrasts with past rulings where the age restriction was upheld, but follows recent trends in states like Minnesota, Virginia, and Texas where similar laws have been struck down.

While the Biden administration opposed the decision, organizations like the Firearms Policy Coalition and the Second Amendment Foundation challenged the age restriction. The Giffords Law Center criticized the ruling, advocating for age limits as a means to curb violence. The case now heads back to a lower court for further deliberation.

