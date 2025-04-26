Left Menu

Delhi High Court Dismisses Plea of Pakistani Woman Amidst Security Concerns

The Delhi High Court rejected a Pakistani woman's plea to prevent the suspension of her residential permit and visa extension, citing national security concerns. The woman's visa was revoked following a terror attack in Pahalgam. The court ruled it couldn't override the Centre's order.

The Delhi High Court has declined to entertain a Pakistani woman's appeal to halt the suspension of her residential permit, reaffirming the Centre's stance against extending her visa. This decision comes on the heels of heightened national security concerns.

During a special session, Justice Sachin Datta deemed the Centre's directive, which ceased visa services for Pakistani nationals after a terror attack in Pahalgam, immune from judicial review. The attack, which occurred on April 22, resulted in 26 fatalities, most of whom were tourists.

The Pakistani petitioner, married to an Indian, withdrew her plea after the court signaled its reluctance to oppose the Centre's order. The court underscored the Centre's unrestricted authority under the Foreigners Act to expel foreigners, emphasizing security over individual cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

