Engineering Student Arrested for Threatening Gautam Gambhir
A 21-year-old engineering student from Gujarat was arrested for sending threat emails to Gautam Gambhir. The student's family claims he has mental health issues. Gambhir, a former cricketer and BJP MP, previously faced similar threats, which led to tightened security. Investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 22:32 IST
Authorities have apprehended a 21-year-old engineering student identified as Jigneshsinh Parmar, who stands accused of sending menacing emails to Gautam Gambhir, the head coach of the men's cricket team and former BJP MP.
Parmar allegedly dispatched the threatening messages from a suspicious Gmail account on the same day a terrorist attack claimed 26 lives in Kashmir's Pahalgam.
The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), M Harsha Vardhan, reported Parmar's family claims he suffers from mental health troubles. With past threats against Gambhir, security measures were previously heightened for his protection.
(With inputs from agencies.)
