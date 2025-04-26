Engineering Student Arrested for Threatening Gautam Gambhir

Authorities have apprehended a 21-year-old engineering student identified as Jigneshsinh Parmar, who stands accused of sending menacing emails to Gautam Gambhir, the head coach of the men's cricket team and former BJP MP.

Parmar allegedly dispatched the threatening messages from a suspicious Gmail account on the same day a terrorist attack claimed 26 lives in Kashmir's Pahalgam.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), M Harsha Vardhan, reported Parmar's family claims he suffers from mental health troubles. With past threats against Gambhir, security measures were previously heightened for his protection.

