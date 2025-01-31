Left Menu

U.S. Airstrike Eliminates Al-Qaeda Leader in Syria

A senior operative of the Al-Qaeda-affiliated Hurras al-Din group, Muhammad Salah al-Za'bir, was killed in a U.S. military airstrike in northwest Syria. This action is part of ongoing efforts to disrupt and degrade militant groups in the region, as confirmed by the U.S. Central Command.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 06:00 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 06:00 IST
The United States military has successfully eliminated a high-ranking operative of an Al-Qaeda-linked militant organization through an airstrike in northwest Syria on Thursday.

This strategic airstrike forms part of a sustained mission to dismantle and weaken extremist factions operating in the region.

The U.S. Central Command stated that the operation resulted in the death of Muhammad Salah al-Za'bir, a key figure in the Hurras al-Din group.

(With inputs from agencies.)

