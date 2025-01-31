U.S. Airstrike Eliminates Al-Qaeda Leader in Syria

The United States military has successfully eliminated a high-ranking operative of an Al-Qaeda-linked militant organization through an airstrike in northwest Syria on Thursday.

This strategic airstrike forms part of a sustained mission to dismantle and weaken extremist factions operating in the region.

The U.S. Central Command stated that the operation resulted in the death of Muhammad Salah al-Za'bir, a key figure in the Hurras al-Din group.

