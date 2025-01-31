Left Menu

Kejriwal Faces EC Over Yamuna 'Poisoned Water' Remark

Arvind Kejriwal visited the Election Commission to respond to a notice regarding his 'poison mixed' in Yamuna water remark. Accompanied by Delhi CM Atishi and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal accused the BJP of conspiring to pollute Delhi's water. The EC agreed to probe his claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 12:05 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 12:05 IST
Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, visited the Election Commission on Friday to answer a notice about his statement alleging poison in the Yamuna water.

Arriving without an appointment and joined by Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal's visit was accepted by the EC due to heightened election activity in Delhi. The EC offered him a special hearing to detail his claims.

Kejriwal claimed the BJP had plotted to deliver contaminated water to Delhi, accusing the EC of intending to penalize his party unjustly. He lauded the reduction in ammonia levels in the Yamuna, asserting success in his struggle against the alleged crisis.

