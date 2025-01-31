UN Expert Calls for Global Action to Support Myanmar's People and End Military Junta's Brutality

The fourth anniversary of Myanmar's military coup is a somber occasion to remember the thousands of innocent lives lost to the brutal military regime while also recognizing the unwavering courage of those who continue to fight for human rights in a country under siege. Tom Andrews, the UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights situation in Myanmar, made these remarks today, urging the international community to step up its efforts to support the people of Myanmar in their struggle for justice and freedom.

Andrews described the past four years of military rule as a time of profound suffering, with the junta's oppressive actions pushing the country into an abyss. "Junta forces have slaughtered thousands of civilians, bombed and burned villages, and displaced millions of people," he said. "More than 20,000 political prisoners remain behind bars. The economy has collapsed, public services have failed, and famine threatens vast sections of the population." Andrews emphasized that the human toll of the military junta’s actions has been catastrophic, with no end in sight unless the international community intervenes.

He further criticized the junta's plan to hold elections this year amid escalating violence and human rights abuses. "It is impossible to hold a legitimate election when opposition leaders are arrested, tortured, or executed, and when freedom of expression is suppressed," Andrews stated. "Governments must dismiss these plans for what they are—fraudulent and without credibility."

Despite the ongoing repression, Andrews lauded the bravery and resilience of Myanmar’s pro-democracy activists, journalists, doctors, human rights defenders, and ordinary citizens. "The people of Myanmar continue to amaze and inspire the world. Their courageous efforts to document the junta’s crimes, provide aid to the displaced, and offer education to children whose futures have been upended by the coup are a testament to Myanmar's potential," he said. "These acts of heroism are signs that Myanmar’s best days are still ahead."

In his remarks, Andrews highlighted the positive impact of targeted international sanctions and actions against the military's ability to procure weapons, citing a one-third reduction in the volume of military supplies the junta could acquire through formal banking systems as a result of measures taken by governments, including Singapore. "When governments demonstrate political will, they can save lives and support the fight for freedom in Myanmar," Andrews said, calling for more robust action from the global community to stop the junta’s violence.

Andrews also stressed the need for greater coordination among UN Member States who support human rights to deliver sustained pressure on the junta, especially in the absence of meaningful action from the UN Security Council. "The failure of the Security Council to act has created a vacuum that requires other nations to step in with strong, coordinated efforts that can strip the junta of the means to carry out its brutality," he said.

Furthermore, Andrews urged governments to support efforts to hold perpetrators of grave human rights violations accountable, particularly through the International Criminal Court (ICC). He also called for increased backing of Myanmar’s democratic movement and civil society to establish a justice system and build the foundations for transitional justice processes. "Impunity has allowed this cycle of violence and oppression to persist for decades," Andrews said. "This tragic chapter in Myanmar’s history must end with the prosecution of junta leaders for their crimes."

In conclusion, Andrews emphasized that while the situation in Myanmar remains dire, the resilience and courage of the Myanmar people provide hope for the future. He reiterated the urgency of coordinated international action to end the military regime's oppression and support the path toward justice and democracy for Myanmar's people.