Illegal Cash Seizure Amid Delhi Assembly Elections

Police in Delhi have seized Rs 3.05 lakh, in a move marking a violation of the Model Code of Conduct ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

The cash was discovered hidden in a scooter's storage compartment during routine checks in the Dasrathpuri area on Thursday night.

The rider, identified as 30-year-old Vicky from Nasirpur, failed to provide valid documents for the cash. The police acted swiftly, informing senior officials and officially seizing the cash.

(With inputs from agencies.)