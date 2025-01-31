Illegal Cash Seizure Amid Delhi Assembly Elections
Ahead of the Delhi assembly polls, police seized Rs 3.05 lakh during routine vehicle checks in Dasrathpuri. The cash was hidden in a scooter and the rider, identified as Vicky from Nasirpur, couldn't provide documentation. The Model Code of Conduct is in effect, and the cash has been confiscated.
Police in Delhi have seized Rs 3.05 lakh, in a move marking a violation of the Model Code of Conduct ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.
The cash was discovered hidden in a scooter's storage compartment during routine checks in the Dasrathpuri area on Thursday night.
The rider, identified as 30-year-old Vicky from Nasirpur, failed to provide valid documents for the cash. The police acted swiftly, informing senior officials and officially seizing the cash.
