Illegal Cash Seizure Amid Delhi Assembly Elections

Ahead of the Delhi assembly polls, police seized Rs 3.05 lakh during routine vehicle checks in Dasrathpuri. The cash was hidden in a scooter and the rider, identified as Vicky from Nasirpur, couldn't provide documentation. The Model Code of Conduct is in effect, and the cash has been confiscated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 15:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Police in Delhi have seized Rs 3.05 lakh, in a move marking a violation of the Model Code of Conduct ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

The cash was discovered hidden in a scooter's storage compartment during routine checks in the Dasrathpuri area on Thursday night.

The rider, identified as 30-year-old Vicky from Nasirpur, failed to provide valid documents for the cash. The police acted swiftly, informing senior officials and officially seizing the cash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

