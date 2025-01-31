Left Menu

UNRWA's Role in Gaza: A Key to a Fragile Ceasefire

The U.N. relief agency UNRWA warns that halting its operations in Gaza could jeopardize the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. This ceasefire, which paused a prolonged conflict, facilitates humanitarian aid and prisoner exchanges. Despite attempts to hinder its progress, UNRWA continues its crucial work.

Updated: 31-01-2025 16:08 IST
The United Nations relief agency UNRWA has raised alarm over potential threats to its operations in Gaza, warning that any disruptions could endanger the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. This ceasefire has momentarily halted a 15-month war that left the Gaza Strip in devastation and resulted in significant loss of Palestinian lives. Through this agreement, a surge in humanitarian aid and the exchange of hostages and detainees have been made possible.

UNRWA's director of communications, Juliette Touma, stressed the importance of the agency's uninterrupted humanitarian work during a briefing in Geneva. "If UNRWA is not permitted to continue its supply and distribution activities, the already delicate ceasefire faces an imminent threat," Touma stated. Despite an impending Israeli ban meant to halt their operations by January 30, UNRWA has persisted in its efforts across Gaza and other regions.

Meanwhile, UNRWA's Palestinian staff in the West Bank and East Jerusalem encounter significant challenges, including hostility and logistical hurdles like stone-throwing and confrontations at checkpoints. Touma highlighted that a vehement disinformation campaign against UNRWA is further complicating their mission, emphasizing the complex environment in which they operate.

